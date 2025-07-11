Backstage Update On Absent WWE Stars Kevin Owens & Chad Gable's Surgeries

WWE's roster is currently missing two of the promotion's regular competitors: Kevin Owens and Chad Gable. Owens' unfortunately had to miss this year's WrestleMania because of a neck injury, announcing that he wouldn't be able to face Randy Orton. Additionally, Gable recently was written off of television due to a shoulder injury, leaving behind American Made and the ongoing El Grande Americano storyline.

According to the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Owens is set to undergo neck surgery shortly if everything goes ahead as planned, but will still be out for about nine months to rehab the surgery, which means he'd see action some time next year at the earliest, though he could still make television appearance. In the case of Gable, the report indicated that he underwent surgery after his most recent "WWE Raw" appearance in late June.

Owens notably wasn't involved in any major ongoing storylines before being forced to step away, and Orton has since gone on to enter into feuds with other stars instead, but for Gable, the storyline with El Grande Americano has to continue. It's been obvious to everyone not in character that Gable has been the man behind the mask, and another wrestler had to step into the role for him. Fans quickly picked up on the fact that the stand-in El Grande Americano is none other than Ludwig Kaiser, who picked up the character without hesitation. Upon Gable's return, the character could simply be retaken by Gable, or perhaps the two El Grandes could end up clashing head-to-head in a feud, but only time will tell.