Bull Ray Sees No Upside To This Star Retaining World Title At AEW All In 2025

AEW All In: Texas is about 24 hours away, and fans and pundits have started to make their predictions for the big show. The main event of the card will see Jon Moxley put his AEW Championship on the line against Adam "Hangman" Page.

Moxley's run as champion has, for the most part, been heavily maligned by fans, and Page may be the person to finally take the belt away from his longtime rival. Bully Ray speaks on "Busted Open Radio" about the lack of incentive for Moxley to retain.

"I don't think any good can possibly come out of Jon Moxley retaining. I don't care about who is on the horizon. We've talked about Darby [Allin], we've talked about Bryan Danielson, there's nobody on the horizon where I'm like, you know what, I'd like to see Mox win 'cause they have this guy waiting, and this guy vs this guy would be amazing. There's only two people out there that I could come up with who I'd rather see [other than Page] .... Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Chances of that happening – zero."

Ray notes that Adam Page has gotten over so organically with the crowd that it would be a travesty if he were not to win on Saturday.

"More people are behind him than ever, whatever it is. All of this emotion is now in 'Hangman' Page. You have to pull the trigger."

A notoriously bloody stipulation has been added to the AEW World Championship match on Saturday, which should be of no surprise considering these two's AEW history.

