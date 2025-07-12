Sons Of Texas Retain ROH Tag Titles At Supercard Of Honor; Added To AEW ALL IN Kickoff

Sons of Texas just escaped The Infantry to retain their ROH tag team titles at "Supercard of Honor". Throughout the match, they had to deal with Trish Adora interfering and being a distraction. In the closing minutes of the match, Shane Taylor hit Dustin Rhodes with a title. Sammy Guevara landed a moonsault for the pin.

After the match, Taylor and The Infantry beat down Sons of Texas. Anthony Ogogo returned to help Shane Taylor Promotions. The Von Erichs came to even things up. An angry Rhodes went off about how he's tired of The Infantry always resorting to nefarious means. He challenged STP "to a shootout" at Globe Life Field. Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman immediately announced that Sons of Texas and The Von Erichs (with Kerry Von Erich) will face Shane Taylor Promotions on "Zero Hour" before "ALL IN".

During the match prior, STP's Lee Morarity became the longest reigning ROH Pure Champion of all time when he defeated Blue Panther. He surpassed Nigel McGuinness on the 350th day of his reign.