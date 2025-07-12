Bray Wyatt Widow JoJo Offerman Performs Chaka Khan Song During AEW All In Entrance

Former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman made an appearance at AEW All In today, singing a rendition of Chaka Khan's "Ain't Nobody" before Swerve Strickland made his way to the ring. Strickland previously used the song as entrance music at an earlier point in his career, though it's likely the significance of the performance runs even deeper.

Strickland has previously cited Offerman's late husband, Bray Wyatt, as a major influence on his wrestling character. Both Strickland and Wyatt were heavily influenced by horror, and Strickland previously stated that he studied Wyatt to learn how he utilized fear in his performances. Though Strickland is currently a babyface, the wrestler hasn't stopped looking to Wyatt for inspiration.

During Offerman's performance, the video screens at the top of the entrance ramp showed imagery that was undeniably reminiscent of fireflies, which were associated with Wyatt throughout most of his career. Wyatt died of a heart attack in 2023 after experiencing complications from COVID-19.

Offerman has been working with AEW since earlier this year, when she joined the company as a ring announcer. She previously left WWE in 2021, and if it wasn't obvious from her performance, Offerman has found success as a singer in addition to her ring announcing career.

Strickland's All In match saw him teaming with Will Ospreay against the Young Bucks, with a stipulation that stated neither Strickland nor Ospreay could challenge for the AEW World Championship for a year if they had lost. Instead, Strickland and Ospreay defeated the Bucks, meaning Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are no longer considered EVPs of AEW.