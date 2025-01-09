Backstage Update On Former WWE Ring Announcer JoJo Offerman's Relationship With AEW

JoJo Offerman made some waves over the weekend when she was spotted working as a ring announcer for a dark match just before the January 4 episode of "AEW Collision. According to Fightful Select, while the ex-WWE ring announcer is not yet exclusively "All Elite," sources within AEW are expecting her to continue working alongside the company — though details regarding Offerman's specific role within AEW remain undisclosed.

Offerman first entered the public eye during the first season of "WWE Total Divas," which saw her in the company of future WWE stars The Bella Twins, Eva Marie, and Natalya. Offerman continued making appearances after her season as she began to gain traction as a ring announcer. A trained singer with notable vocals, Offerman performed wrestler introductions for five years before leaving WWE in 2021.

While Offerman is often associated with her ring announcing work, she joined her "Total Divas" colleagues in several WWE matches, most notably in a 14-woman elimination match at Survivor Series 2013. It's unclear whether Offerman is interested in making an in-ring return, with AEW or otherwise. Beyond a potential AEW partnership, Offerman seems to be focused on being a mother to her children with the late Windham Rotunda, known in WWE as Bray Wyatt.