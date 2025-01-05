JoJo Offerman (Partner To Late WWE Star Bray Wyatt) Works AEW Show As Ring Announcer

Much like last week's "AEW Dynamite," the January 4 episode of "AEW Collision" simulcasted live on the MAX streaming service as well as TNT, its respective TV home. Before the show went on the air, the live crowd in Charlotte, North Carolina were also treated to a surprise appearance from Jojo Offerman.

As seen on X (formerly Twitter), Offerman — the partner to the late WWE star Bray Wyatt — emerged as a special guest ring announcer, specifically introducing a dark match ahead of "Collision." As of now, there is no word on whether Offerman will make another appearance for AEW or if this was a one-off.

JoJo Offerman is doing ring announcing ahead of AEW TV tonight pic.twitter.com/mB5N2HyUqt — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 5, 2025

Offerman first entered the professional wrestling world as an in-ring performer for WWE and a member of the "Total Divas" cast in 2013. Offerman's in-ring career spanned about one year before she transitioned into interviewing, and later, ring announcing for WWE. Her ring announcing run initially began in WWE's developmental brand of "WWE NXT." In 2015, she received her call up to WWE's main roster, where she eventually became the full-time "WWE Raw" announcer from 2016 until 2018. In early 2021, she was reportedly exited WWE under a quiet release.

In the years following her WWE exit, Offerman and Wyatt together raised two children (born 2019 and 2020, respectively) and later became engaged in April 2022. Unfortunately, in August 2023, Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, unexpectedly died, with WWE, AEW, and several other promotions subsequently paying tribute to him.

The January 4 episode of "Collision" notably featured a High Speed Collision match between Komander, Brian Cage, The Beast Mortos, and Dante Martin as well as a trios match between Rated FTR and The Learning Tree.