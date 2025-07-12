AEW Collision TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/10/2025

"AEW Collision" took place live in Garland, Texas, this past Thursday, with the company preparing for today's All In pay-per-view. However, the big event didn't do much to boost ratings. As usual, Wrestlenomics prepared a report detailing this week's viewership. Broadcasting once again out of its normal timeslot, the show saw a slight increase in overall viewers but a drastic drop in the key demographic compared to viewership for week's "Collision."

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics noted that his calculations differed slightly from other reporting of the latest "Collision" ratings, with some outlets stating that the P18-49 rating was 0.07. However, according to Thurston, the number was right on the border between 0.06 and 0.07, which could explain the confusion.

Ratings for "Collision" have been trending downward, with the show often moving out of its Saturday night timeslot. There have been rumors that Warner Bros. Discovery and AEW are considering moving the show to another night, but no concrete information has emerged. Outside of Saturday nights, the show has previously aired on Wednesday after "AEW Dynamite" in addition to Thursday.

The most recent "Collision" featured five matches, including a tag bout that involved Adam Cole, which will seemingly be his last for some time, and possibly ever. Tony Khan announced today that Cole was not cleared and would be forced to vacate the TNT Championship, with Cole coming out for a farewell during All In. In place of Cole's scheduled title defense against Kyle Fletcher today at All In, Khan booked a four-way for the vacant title, with Dustin Rhodes winning the TNT Championship.