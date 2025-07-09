AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 7/5/25

Ahead of the company's first-ever stadium show in the United States, All In Texas on July 11, "AEW Collision" was back in its normal timeslot on TNT on Saturday and the show celebrated its landmark 100th episode. The show featured multiple segments with All In implications, including a brutal main event where Kyle Fletcher defeated Daniel Garcia to earn a TNT Championship opportunity at the pay-per-view against Adam Cole.

"Collision" bounced back slightly in the ratings with its July 5 episode from the previous week even during the holiday weekend, due in part to being back in its normal timeslot. According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "Collision" averaged a total of 310,000 viewers, up from the 285,000 viewers of the prior episode, which aired on Thursday, June 26. "Collision" still has a quite ways to go to get back to the average 426,000 viewers it had on Saturday, June 21 before it switched nights. However, the show will also air on Thursday this coming week, due to All In Texas on Saturday, though the show starts at 3 PM EST.

Saturday's episode of "Collision" ranked third on cable for the night in the ever-important 18-49 demographic with a .10 rating. According to Wrestlenomics, a Savannah Bananas game on ESPN took the first spot on cable with an average 837,000 viewers and a .22 rating. The average viewership of "Collision" was up nine percent from last week, but still down 27 percent compared to the trailing four weeks.

The special Thursday night edition of "Collision" on July 10, the go-home show to All In, will see Mistico take on Beast Mortos. AEW President Tony Khan is likely to announce more on X (formerly Twitter) following Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite."