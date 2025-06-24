AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/21/25

After weeks of taped shows, live Thursday night broadcasts, and being part of two four-hour blocks on TBS, "AEW Collision" aired live from its regular timeslot of 8PM ET on TNT for the first time since the beginning of May. The June 21 episode had a number of high-profile moments, including Toni Storm telling Mercedes Mone she wasn't just "some other motherf**ker," the men's Casino Gauntlet match was officially added to All In Texas, and Kota Ibushi made his surprise return to the company after nearly two years away.

"Collision" ratings have fluctuated in recent weeks due to changing nights, being pre-empted, and having major sporting lead-ins to help boost its viewership. However, being back in its regular spot on the TV schedule didn't seem to cause any problems as The Programming Insider has confirmed that the June 21 episode averaged a total of 426,000 viewers, marking a 7% increase on the episode that aired as part of AEW's Summer Blockbuster TV special, which averaged 397,000 viewers.

There was more good news in the 18-49 demographic as the show posted a 0.10 number, an 11% increase on the two-hour "Collision" portion of Summer Blockbuster which posted a 0.09. However, given what was happening in the world while "Collision" was airing, the show didn't stand a great chance of ranking high for prime time cable shows that aired on Saturday night. The news of United States bombing three nuclear testing sites in Iran dominated the news headlines, causing seven of the top ten shows on cable for the night being news coverage of the Iran bombing. Overall, "Collision" ranked 13th for the night with the only other non-news related programs beating it being game one of the College World Series on ESPN, the FIFA Club World Cup on TBS, and SportsCenter.