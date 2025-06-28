AEW Collision TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/26/25

"AEW Collision" was back on the move this week as the show once again moved from its regular timeslot of 8PM ET on Saturday night, to Thursday, June 26. Fans in Kent, Washington got to witness the "Battle of the Kyles" between Kyle O'Reilly and Kyle Fletcher, Adam Cole successfully defending his AEW TNT Championship against Josh Alexander, and a surprise appearance from Bryan Danielson after the show went off air, where the former AEW World Champion answered Max Caster's open challenge.

With "Collision" once again being preempted, the ratings on TNT were always going to take a hit, and that's exactly what happened. The Programming Insider and Wrestlenomics have confirmed that the June 26 episode of "Collision" averaged a total of 285,000 viewers. This is big 33% drop from the June 21 episode which aired live in its regular timeslot, averaging 426,000 viewers, which is also the trailing four week average. The show never reached the heights of the June 21 in any of the quarter hours, with the highest viewership coming in Q2 as 312,000 people saw Christian Cage and Nick Wayne take on Bryan Keith and Big Bill. However, the show remained largely consistent throughout the two hours, starting with 308,000 viewers and finishing with 251,000.

There was also a drop in the 18-49 demographic as "Collision" posted a 0.08 number, down 20% from Saturday's 0.10 which, again, is also the trailing four week average. With that said, "Collision" jump a few places in the prime time cable rankings for Thursday night as it placed eighth, five places higher than the June 21 episode which had the unfortunate task of going against the news that the United States had bombed three nuclear facilities in Iran. However, placing five spots higher than the last episode wasn't enough to have "Collision" break into the top ten for the evening when including cable telecasts.