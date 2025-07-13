New Report Supposedly Reveals Final Opponent Planned For Retiring WWE Champ John Cena

John Cena has just 15 dates remaining before he hangs up his pro wrestling boots as he is fast approaching retirement, and a new report has indicated who could be his last opponent.

Cena has categorically stated that he won't wrestle past December 31, 2025, and his last opponent in wrestling is rumored to be WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, as per "WRKD Wrestling." Cena, the Undisputed WWE Champion, has never gone toe-to-toe with the Austrian star, with the two never having shared the ring even in multi-man matches. Gunther recently expressed interest in facing Cena, stating that the matchup could happen at the end of 2025.

The 17-time world champion will put his title on the line against his WrestleMania 41 opponent Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, after "The American Nightmare" won the King of the Ring tournament. That match is one of the few dates that's been confirmed for Cena for the next few weeks, while he is also advertised to appear on the "SmackDown" before SummerSlam, the "SmackDown" after SummerSlam, as well as a few shows of the Blue brand in Europe. Cena is also advertised to appear at Clash in Paris on August 31, and at Crown Jewel on October 11, which will be held in Perth, Australia.

Cena's last match in WWE came at the Night of Champions PLE in June, where he successfully defended his title against CM Punk, although by underhanded means. It's still unclear whether WWE will book a heel vs. heel match between Gunther and Cena, or if one of them will turn babyface, most likely Cena, who would want to leave WWE and pro wrestling as a fan favorite.