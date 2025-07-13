Backstage Report On John Cena's Schedule Leading Up To WWE SummerSlam

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has a few more remaining dates before he walks off into the sunset, one of which will be a high-profile clash with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. However, Cena's appearances will be limited heading into his rematch with Rhodes, as per reports.

"Wrestling Observer Newsletter" reports that Cena is currently scheduled to appear just once before his match with Rhodes at SummerSlam on August 2 and August 3, 2025, which will be the July 18 edition of "WWE SmackDown." That show will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, although he could be added to more shows in the run-up to SummerSlam. The report claims that Cena is currently filming in New Jersey as part of the new Netflix movie, "Little Brother."

Cena hasn't appeared on WWE television ever since he defeated CM Punk to retain his championship at Night of Champions. The 17-time world champion will likely defend his title the next time at SummerSlam against Rhodes, who earned the opportunity after winning the men's King of the Ring tournament. As of this writing, Cena has 15 dates left in his retirement run, down from the 36 scheduled at the beginning of the year. The veteran star has wrestled just eight matches this year, five of which were singles matches, one of which came against Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Cena is set to have a busy few weeks as he is currently filming a movie, will feature in WWE ahead of SummerSlam, while season 2 of his Peacemaker TV series will also be released in August.