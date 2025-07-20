Eric Bischoff Reflects On The Legacy Of Late WWE Star Chris Kanyon

Chris Kanyon's name tragically falls under the list of the many WWE wrestlers who ended up taking their own lives for various reasons, and as such, his legacy has become bittersweet to his many fans. In the ring, Kanyon was extremely athletic and was able to portray a gimmick such as Mortis effortlessly, but in real life, he hid his sexuality for years, fearful that it would cost him his job, before becoming openly gay a few years before his death.

In an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Eric Bischoff looked back at Kanyon's pro wrestling career and compared him to a modern-day wrestler. "He was such a unique individual in terms of his idea of performing. He was really great at selling – we often, especially today, we talk so much about some of the incredible athleticism we see, whether it's Ospreay or anybody you wanna name in WWE or Lucha," the veteran noted. "But what made Chris so special is he could not only be very innovative – and he was a big guy, he was not like a Cruiserweight! He probably, I'm guessing, solid-legit, 225, maybe 230? Six plus – six foot plus, maybe six one six two?" Bischoff added, again praising Kanyon's ability to sell but noting that he wasn't a high flyer at all and had a fantastic offense because of how different he was in the ring.