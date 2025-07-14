Seth Rollins Reportedly Backstage At WWE Evolution Following SNME Injury

Seth Rollins is reportedly backstage for WWE Evolution.

Rollins saw his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event cut short through injury, tweaking his knee on a landing and cutting straight to Knight's finisher to end the bout so that medical officials could see to him. Rollins has been plagued with knee injuries throughout his career, and while there has yet to have been an update on its nature this seems to be the latest spell on the sidelines for Mr. Money in the Bank.

On a positive note, Fightful Select has since reported that Rollins was seen backstage at WWE Evolution on Sunday, sporting crutches and a brace on his knee, more than likely cheering his wife Becky Lynch during her Intercontinental Championship defense at the start of the show. It was noted in the report that Rollins' injury "initially looked bad" from the backstage perspective. The injury has come at a pivotal time for Rollins, not only because of the audible called on Saturday and the domino effect on the rest of the show, but also as the leader of his faction and holder of the Money in the Bank contract with established world title feuds.