AEW Star Eddie Kingston Details Mentality Of Choosing 'The Boys' Over 'The Office'

The "Mad King" Eddie Kingston is nearing his five-year anniversary with All Elite Wrestling, but has been on the shelf for fourteen months due to a severe leg injury. Kingston is a very passionate person who is certainly not afraid of upfront honesty. The inaugural AEW Continental Champion wears his heart not just on his sleeve but all of his body, and will stand up for and stand with any wrestler that he sees is underappreciated. While joining "Cezar Bononi," Kingston delved into the mentality of his relationship with fellow wrestlers.

"I was taught different, you know? I was taught get yours, get your money, but don't be for the office, always be for the boys. Like, if there's something going where you have to choose between the boys or the office, you always choose the boys," Kingston remarked. "But people don't, not everyone does, and I get it (why) because it's a very selfish business. We're self-employed, we're independent contractors; '1099' baby.

One of the most infamous occurrences of a wrestler choosing the office over his fellow wrestlers came in WWE in 1986, when Hulk Hogan informed then-owner Vince McMahon that Jesse Ventura was leading a charge to unionize professional wrestlers. Ventura wanted all wrestlers to have equal shares of revenue and income, which would have resulted in Hogan earning less than he would without a union, dividing Hogan from the rest of the locker room going forward.

"It's not good mojo, man; Karma, whatever, it's not, 'cause in my forty-three years of living, besides myself getting Karma, punched in my face 'cause I was a very negative, angry person back in the day so I got it," Kingston candidly continued. "Besides that, being in this business for twenty-four years I've seen dudes who were on top of whatever indie or some even in (WWE) back then when, I've seen them all when they all f*** people over or do bad to people or get their sneaky way, they always get it in the end."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Cezar Bononi" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.