Next WWE NXT PLE Set For Same Day As AEW Forbidden Door

This past weekend saw AEW and WWE go head-to-head when WWE scheduled "Saturday Night's Main Event" up against AEW All In: Texas. It appears the cross-programming trend is set to continue.

WWE has announced in a press release that their next "NXT" premium live event, called Heatwave, will take place on Sunday, August 24. This date puts the show directly against AEW's Forbidden Door event, setting up another weekend of competition between the two wrestling companies.

The event will be held at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts, and will be the first major wrestling event in Lowell since WWE held Battleground there in May 2023.

Tickets for Heatwave will go on sale to the general public starting Wednesday, July 16 at 10am Eastern Time. However, wrestling fans can get early access through a special presale that begins Tuesday, July 15 at 10am Eastern Time. The presale will run until 11:59pm Eastern Time that same day, and fans can use the code NXTTIX to purchase tickets early.

The show will feature many of "NXT'"s biggest stars and current champions. WWE has confirmed that "NXT" Champion Oba Femi will be in action, along with the new "NXT" Women's Champion Jacey Jane. Other champions expected to compete include Ethan Page and Sol Ruca.

The decision to schedule Heatwave on the same day as AEW's Forbidden Door continues the recent trend of both companies trying to compete for viewer attention. WWE has taken some criticism regarding their counter-programming strategy. However, as this announcement shows, that strategy is clearly still in commission.

