WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 7/12/2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

LA Knight defeated Seth Rollins in a quick fashion following an incredibly unfortunate injury to the Money in the Bank holder when he landed awkwardly on his feet off a moonsault. The men took the match home early and Knight hit Rollins with a quick BFT for the victory. Rollins' injury, which is hopefully not severe, but as of this writing, his status is currently unknown, could help elevate Knight to that final little push "The Megastar" needed to fully go over, something his fans have been begging for, for what feels like years now.

Knight is not going to go out there and say he "ended Rollins" or anything, since he is a massive babyface, but like the unfortunate injury to Liv Morgan, Rollins' injury could be used to elevate everyone around him to attempt to make the best of a really bad situation. It almost feels like WWE has been holding back on Knight over the last few months to get him to the status that fans, many of whom are posting all over social media, are being incredibly loud about him both online and in arenas, a la Ron Killings. It's likely the powers that be in the company are doing that so fans feel in control and feel as though their voices are being heard when "The Megastar" finally gets that mega push.

After this victory over Rollins, audible or not, it seems like a really good time to finally pull that trigger, though that requires Knight officially moving to "WWE Raw," as there's really no one left for him to feud with on the blue brand. On "Raw," the opportunities for fresh feuds for Knight are vast, from CM Punk to Rusev and Sheamus, to possibly even World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. WWE announced Knight as being part of a "Raw" four-way Monday night to determine GUNTHER's SummerSlam challenger; he's a dark horse, but given the circumstances, he can't be counted out.

It's also possible that Knight could stay where he is, storyline wise, and go on to feud with Bron Breakker, who may take over as the leader of the stable alongside Paul Heyman perhaps a bit earlier than planned. Due to Rollins' injury, we didn't get to see any interference from the others in the stable on Saturday night. A feud with Breakker would make both men look great, and while the stakes aren't necessarily high, it would give Knight something to do. And, if God forbid, Rollins is on the shelf for long enough to have to vacate the Money in the Bank contract, Knight, Breakker, and Bronson Reed fighting over the briefcase would make a lot of sense.

