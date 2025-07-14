WWE HOFer Bully Ray Thinks Major AEW Story Was 'So Bad That It Was Good'

This past weekend at AEW All In Texas, "Hangman" Adam Page put an end to Jon Moxley's 273-day AEW World Championship reign after defeating him in a Texas Death Match to close the show. The main event was a satisfying conclusion to Moxley's stint with the championship, but fans and wrestling critics alike had grown frustrated with the creative direction of the Death Riders over the last year, with many having wanted Moxley to drop the title much earlier. That being said, Bully Ray Dudley explained in a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio" that the year-long build will likely be forgotten due to the fulfilling ending of Moxley and Page's feud.

"This story was so bad that it was good in the end because you finally got what you wanted. You finally got Mox losing, you finally got to see the championship again and all they remember is the finish. And after 10 months of a storyline that we did not enjoy, did not like, could care less about, we're b****ing and moaning about, the last thing we got was a great Texas Death Match and that's all they're going to remember is the finish. They're not going to remember the 10-month build. So in the end, I will say it worked out for AEW."

After winning the AEW World Championship, Page indicated that he will be appearing live during "AEW Dynamite" in two days time via social media, explaining that he's been speechless since his victory, but will try to find the words to describe his emotions by this Wednesday.

