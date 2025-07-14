WWE HOFer Nikki Bella To Compete On Raw

Following a critically acclaimed Evolution 2 event last night, the women's locker room is looking to keep the momentum going tonight on "Raw." The GM of the flagship show, Adam Pearce, took to WWE's X page to promote tonight's show, and two of his three announcements centered on female performers.

First, Pearce announced that the recently returned WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will have her first singles match on "Raw" in seven years tonight when she takes on Chelsea Green. Below is an excerpt from his announcement.

"A woman who paved the way, a trailblazer, a groundbreaker, the hall of famer Nikki Bella goes one on one for the first time in seven years on "Raw" against a woman who is a hall of famer in her own mind, my close personal friend, Chelsea Green!"

Bella was a fixture of what some wrestling fans call the "Total Divas Era" of WWE. Since her last run in the promotion, Bella has kept busy, making a name for herself in the reality TV world. It will be interesting to see her back in the mix crossing paths with the superstars of today.

Pearce also noted that following her surprise cash-in at Evolution 2, the new Women's World Champion Naomi will be on "Raw" tonight. She's already begun taunting Rhea Ripley on social media, presumably setting up a feud between the two.

"Raw" tonight takes place at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama with a regular starting time of 8pm EST.

