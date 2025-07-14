New WWE Women's World Champ Naomi Taunts Rhea Ripley After Evolution MITB Cash-In

The second edition of WWE Evolution ended with a shock when Naomi walked out as the new Women's World Champion, cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase to close the show. Evolution's main event featured IYO SKY defending the title against Rhea Ripley, but Naomi used the MITB contract to insert herself into the match, making it a Triple Threat and pinning SKY moments later. In the hours following her victory, Naomi has been particularly active on X, where she taunted Ripley over the unexpected turn of events.

"There's a new Big Momma in town, me!" wrote Naomi, tagging Ripley. "Hahhahahahhahahaha!"

Earlier in the evening, Naomi had lost a No Holds Barred match against rival Jade Cargill. With Naomi deciding to go after the women's title attached to "WWE Raw," it looks as though she'll be leaving Cargill and "WWE SmackDown" behind for the time being.

After last night, SKY and Ripley will both likely want another shot at the Women's World Championship, and they won't be the only challengers stepping up to Naomi. Evolution also saw Stephanie Vaquer win a battle royal that awarded her a title shot at WWE Clash in Paris. As a member of the "Raw" roster, it's likely that Vaquer will challenge Naomi at that event, though she may be able to switch brands and go after WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, instead.

Clash in Paris is scheduled for August 31. Before that, Naomi will likely defend her title at the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam, set to take place in New Jersey on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3.