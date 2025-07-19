Bully Ray Thinks WWE Isn't Worried About This Classic Wrestling Booking Dynamic

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has explained how WWE is now prioritizing the overall fan experience over adhering to traditional wrestling conventions.

On "Busted Open," host Dave LaGreca opined that WWE has altered and moved away from certain elements that were once central to its product, one being the traditional good guy vs. bad guy dynamic. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has explained how WWE is now prioritizing the overall fan experience over adhering to traditional wrestling conventions.

"I don't believe in this stage of the game that they are worried about putting a babyface vs. babyface match, or a heel vs. heel match. People forget so quickly these days. Because they are catering to the kids — kids don't care about a babyface-babyface match. They don't care about anything other than [saying], 'I got to see Cody. I got to Yeet with Jey Uso. Jey Uso picked me.' This is what they are really directing their focus on, the memorable fan experience. Thus, if the promo doesn't go that well, by the time they go home, they are going to forget about it because they got to Yeet with Jey Uso."

Ray drew parallels between the current WWE product and to legendary rock band Kiss. He noted how the band isn't one of the best in history, but they put on a show that is memorable for the audience, and one that they will remember for a long time. Meanwhile, he argued that wrestling-centric matches — citing the example of a match between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada — focus more on wrestling than on the entertainment aspect, comparing their matches to the music of another iconic band, Rush.

"With the WWE, it's all about the experience these days," he declared.

Ray recently criticized WWE's current booking strategy, claiming that the promotion is now like fast food, with little focus on making fans invested in a rivalry or a star.