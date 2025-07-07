Bully Ray Compares WWE To Fast Food, Cites Lack Of 'Emotional Investment' In This Star

Despite being a fan of her earlier work, "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray has seen his opinion of WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton take a turn for the worst in 2025. The two-time Hall of Famer was a noted critic of the WrestleMania build up between Charlotte Flair and Stratton, frequently thinking Charlotte outperformed Stratton during that time, and hasn't been much of a fan in how WWE, nor Stratton, have followed up on her WrestleMania win over Flair.

But Bully's criticisms may have reached a fever pitch on Monday's edition of "Busted Open," where he and co-host Dave LaGreca reviewed a segment between Stratton and Trish Stratus on "SmackDown." While the segment set up a high profile WWE Women's Championship match for WWE Evolution this weekend, neither was a fan of how it came across. In fact, Bully disliked it so much that he went as far to compare the program, and WWE's onscreen product at large, to a certain type of dining service.

"Why should I care about Tiffany Stratton?" Bully said. "What about Tiffany Stratton makes me care? What does she do? What does she say? What type of emotional investment do I have in Tiffany Stratton? This is why I'm telling you; WWE is becoming like a fast food chain, that continues...you continue to go there cause it's all you know.

"And just because over 99 billion have been served doesn't mean its nutritional food...It does absolutely nothing. I do not care about the match between Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus. Nothing about what those women said to one another made me go 'Wow. I want to see this.' Nothing."

