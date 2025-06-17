Bully Ray Assesses WWE Champ Tiffany Stratton's Heel Vs. Babyface Alignment

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has undergone quite the character transformation since beginning as "Daddy's Little Rich Girl" in "WWE NXT." The star got over in Perth, Australia at Elimination Chamber back in February 2024, though she still portrayed a heel and blamed the fan support for her loss. Since becoming Miss Money in the Bank and cashing in on Nia Jax at the beginning of 2025, Stratton has played a babyface. That's something WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray isn't buying, however, which he spoke about on "Busted Open Radio."

He asked co-hosts Dave LaGreca and fellow Hall of Famer Mark Henry to name a babyface attribute of Stratton's, which they couldn't. When neither host had an answer, Bully Ray asked how the fans were supposed to get behind her.

"How are you supposed to care about her?" he questioned. "How are you supposed to give a s*** about what she says? Her tone, the pitch of her voice screams, 'heel.' The way she talks with that, for lack of a better term, Valley Girl, kind of talk. Chip on her shoulder. 'I'm better than you.' The briefcase was over. The potential cashing in of the briefcase was over. Because every city wants to see a cash-in. They don't give a rat's a** who's cashing in, as long as they get a cash-in, because they want something special."

Since cashing in and winning the title, Stratton has defended her gold multiple times, including at WrestleMania 41 against a heel Charlotte Flair. The pair's feud was notable due to how personal things got in the ring, with Stratton even bringing up Flair's recent divorce from fellow WWE star Andrade.

