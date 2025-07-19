Alexa Bliss Reflects On A Baker's Dozen Years In WWE, Different Versions Of Character

Alexa Bliss, the perpetually popular former women's champion, who returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble, recently shared thoughts about her journey through more than a decade in professional wrestling on "The Nikki & Brie Show."

While many wrestlers come and go, Bliss has found ways to stay relevant and interesting to fans.

"I've been signed to WWE for over 13 years, on the main roster almost 10. Time flies so quick, it's so crazy," Bliss said. "I look back, and I've been so many different versions of this character, but each one kinda served its purpose for that time period. For me, it was always evolving, it's hard as a woman in the company to evolve your character and to keep getting booked in spots for matches."

Bliss started her WWE journey as a cheerful fitness enthusiast in "NXT," then became a mean girl who walked around with an attitude, and later transformed into a supernatural character connected to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Each version of her character was different and helped her stay fresh in the eyes of wrestling fans.

Bliss pointed out that it can be challenging for women to get consistent storylines and matches compared to male wrestlers. By constantly evolving her character, she has been able to work with many different wrestlers and stay active on WWE television.

"I think, for me, if I can keep recreating myself, then there's more opportunity to have storylines with more people on the roster, especially now with so many women coming up, we have literally every type of woman on the roster now, and it's awesome."

Bliss also spoke about her excitement about the upcoming all-women's Evolution PLE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.