AEW's Hangman Adam Page Says This 2025 Event Took Him To His 'Lowest'

Although "Hangman" Adam Page may be in good spirits after defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship last Saturday, he personally had reached rock bottom just six months ago. In a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling," Page explained that retiring Christopher Daniels on "AEW Collision" in a Texas Death Match was one of the most difficult moments of his wrestling career, especially since the "Fallen Angel" was a mentor to him.

"Causing ultimately at my hands the retirement of the Fallen Angel Christopher Daniels, yeah that's maybe the lowest," he said. "It was going to come at some point. That was going to be undeniable with the way time works, but it came sooner than it should have or could have because of me."

After reflecting on his match with Daniels, Page spoke about being given the opportunity to compete in the main event of AEW All In Texas, claiming that he's shocked to be considered a worthy competitor to hold the gold at this point of his career.

"I did not expect to be in this position, as hard as I have tried for, I don't know, it's been three years, I guess and I hadn't gotten here," he explained. "To be honest, there's a lot of times where I kind of thought that was it for me, as far as these big opportunities, these big moments. A lot of that boils down to me, who I was, who I was deciding to be and that kind of attitude that I had did not lead me to these kind of opportunities unfortunately."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.