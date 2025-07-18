WWE Star Damian Priest Details Weight Loss, Personal Transformation

During a recent interview with Cody Rhodes on his YouTube show "What Do You Wanna Talk About?," Damian Priest shared details about how he changed his entire life to pursue his wrestling dreams.

Before joining WWE, Priest was working a regular job and wrestling only on weekends. He admits that during this time, he was in terrible physical shape and wasn't taking care of himself properly.

"I was horribly out of shape. I was extremely lazy, like no excuses," Priest said honestly about his past.

The turning point in Priest's life came when he was faced with a difficult choice at his bar job. His boss wanted to give him a raise and praised his work, but there was one condition that would change everything.

"One day, the owner comes up to me, like, 'hey we want to give you a raise, we like you, it was all positive stuff, and then he was like, you just gotta stop doing that wrestling thing you do sometimes on the weekends.' By this day, I'm about 400 pounds ... I knew that I was not doing what I was supposed to be doing," Priest said. "Without hesitation, I said, yeah you have my two weeks notice. That same day, I stopped eating junk food, cut out so many things, joined a gym, and never looked back."

Priest's transformation wasn't just about losing weight – it was about completely changing his lifestyle. He stopped eating unhealthy foods, started exercising regularly, and made wrestling his top priority. His dedication paid off as he eventually made it to WWE and became a world champion.

Priest and Rhodes also talked about their first match together in ROH during the interview.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.