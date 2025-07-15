WWE HOFer Trish Stratus Doesn't Rule Out More Matches In 2025

This past weekend saw the women on the WWE roster show out at the all-female Evolution 2 PLE. The night seemed to do wonders for adding to the excitement of the stacked women's divisions both on the main roster and "NXT."

But it wasn't all about the current and future stars of the women's division. One Canadian Hall of Famer showed that she could still go out and put on a show. Trish Stratus went one-on-one with the current WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in a great match on a card full of excellent showcases.

Following the event, Stratus visited Joe Tessitore, Jackie Redmond, and Big E on the Evolution 2 Post-Show, and responded to a question from Tess about whether fans would see more of Stratus this year.

"I mean, it's my 25th year. Let's make it a good one," Stratus said teasingly.

Stratus would go on to talk about what the Evolution 2 event meant to young women who may be looking to get into pro wrestling, noting that more fans than ever come up to her and ask her about the business.

"Young fans always ask me, did you always want to be a wrestler, and I say no, it wasn't an option, we didn't know that. Now we have young girls who are coming up like, that's what I want to do when I grow up. They saw us in the ring. What we saw tonight means something, it is impactful."

WWE seems to realize the strength of their women's division. If last night's "Raw" was any indication, it looks like fans will start seeing a lot more women featured on weekly programming.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Evolution 2 Post-Show and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.