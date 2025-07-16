WWE EVOLVE Women's Title Match Ends In No Contest Due To Raging Jordynne Grace

WWE EVOLVE Women's Champion Kali Armstrong was set to defend her gold against Karmen Petrovic after a backstage argument on "WWE NXT," but their match was ruled a no contest after an enraged Jordynne Grace stormed down to the ring and took out both women before getting on the microphone to call out Blake Monroe. "The Glamour" cost Grace her NXT Women's Championship shot against Jacy Jayne at Evolution 2 when Monroe nailed Grace in the back with the title, turning heel on her now-former friend.

Grace demanded Monroe come out to the ring to explain herself, but instead, Stevie Turner and Robert Stone went out to the ring to attempt to calm the former TNA Knockouts Champion. Monroe didn't make an appearance, but a video package with a message for Grace played on the tron.

The voice over on the video said that "The Glamour" didn't believe Grace is worthy enough to carry her shoes, much less the NXT Women's Championship. Monroe, seen soaking in a bubble bath once again, invited Grace to sit front row next week for her "NXT" singles debut.

The video ended and a still-fuming Grace took out Turner and slammed Stone to the mat. She went to storm backstage, but was intercepted by General Manager Ava and security on the stage.