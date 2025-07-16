Bully Ray Says This Star Ticks All The Boxes For AEW

WWE legend Bully Ray has showered praise on AEW's Mark Briscoe, lauding him for his style of wrestling and his in-ring persona.

Briscoe has been allowed to showcase another side of his personality in AEW in recent months. Ahead of AEW's All In pay-per-view, Ray explained on "Busted Open" why Briscoe meets all the criteria AEW looks for.

"Mark Briscoe checks all of the boxes for AEW. The AEW style is basically the Ring of Honor style. Yes? [he asked co-host Dave LaGreca, who replied in the affirmative]. Okay. And we know he can work that style — he's great at it. He's kind of like Jay Lethal, it's a great mixture of the spots and the moves mixed with psychology, and Mark gets it," said Ray.

While his in-ring ability is top-notch, he has also improved on the mic and allowed his wild character and persona to flourish on AEW television, which, Ray feels, has made him a beloved figure among the AEW audience.

"But he also has a character. That chicken farmer, crazy, wide-eyed, 'you never know what's going to happen,' missing his teeth ... you're behind him just for Mark Briscoe. And, then, oh by the way, his brother passed away and we love him for carrying on his family name and keep wrestling in his brother's honor. How could you not [like him]?"

Ray stated that if he were in charge of booking AEW, he would've done more with Briscoe. He recalled how one of the first things he wanted to do in ROH when he joined the promotion was to work with the Briscoes, due to the respect he had for what they had done in the promotion. Ray and the Briscoes first feuded with each other when the former joined ROH, but they later teamed up and even held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship on one occasion.