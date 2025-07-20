The Eight Words That Made This WCW Return Iconic

In 1996, the world of professional wrestling changed forever when Scott Hall joined WCW after making the leap from the WWF (later known as WWE). His decision wasn't exactly a secret among hardcore fans, as the infamous "Curtain Call" took place shortly before and was reported on by sources like Dave Meltzer. However, most fans were shocked when Hall showed up on "WCW Nitro," essentially still playing his WWE character, Razor Ramon.

Hall first appeared in the crowd during the middle of a match, with commentators Tony Schiavone and Larry Zbyszko feigning confusion. As most fans weren't yet aware Hall had left the competition, they didn't quite know what they were seeing. The wrestler made his way over the barricade and towards the ring, causing the match to be ended without a winner. Hall then grabbed a mic and delivered a promo that would become iconic.

Offering just a hint at the storyline to come, Hall started by calling out media magnate Ted Turner, announcer Gene Okerlund, and "Macho Man" Randy Savage. Hall implied that he was breaking the rules by being out there, with WCW clearly intending to make fans believe that he was still under contract to WWE. By the end of the segment, the new status quo still wasn't made entirely obvious, but Hall did make one thing very clear with his final words: "You want a war? You're gonna get one."