Former AEW Star Saraya Opens Up About Missing Wrestling & WWE Character Paige

Though she's wrestled more recently under her real first name, Saraya, it isn't out of the question for fans to see Paige make a return to WWE. During a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Saraya revealed that she'd revert to her previous name should she ever go back to WWE, and it sounds like something she's very open to.

"I miss Paige so much," Saraya said. "When I went to AEW, I didn't want to be close to my character in WWE because of the comparisons. ... I ended up being like a chicken s**t heel with AEW, which is all fun and good, but there's a ceiling to that. Whereas Paige, I mean, she's generational. I love her. She's bad ass, tough as nails, just screaming all the time."

While she regrets not having more of a complicated character in AEW, Saraya believes it was her own decision and doesn't blame anyone in creative. As of now, Saraya's last match took place in October 2024. She later received her release from AEW and has yet to return to pro wrestling. However, she seems to be feeling the call once again.

"I miss the adrenaline rush," Saraya continued. "I miss entertaining. I miss getting in the ring and feeling like Paige."

As of earlier this month, Saraya hadn't had any contact with WWE regarding a return. It's also not clear if her AEW release included a non-compete clause that may prevent her from working elsewhere for a specific period of time.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.