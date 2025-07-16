Blake Monroe Mocks Look Of Fellow WWE NXT Star Jordynne Grace

Former AEW Women's World Champion Blake Monroe is currently engaged in a bitter feud with her former friend and tag partner, Jordynne Grace. The two worked together to get the win over Fatal Influence at Saturday's Great American Bash, which marked the televised in-ring debut of the former AEW star, but during Grace's WWE NXT Women's Championship match at Evolution, Monroe hit Grace with the title belt, helping Jacy Jayne retain the title. Grace called out Monroe on this week's "NXT," and also took to Twitter to say that "You cannot put the pin back in the grenade," accompanied by a recent picture of the curly-haired former TNA Knockouts Champion.

"You cannot put the ramen noodles back into the packet," Monroe wrote in response, referencing the similarities between Grace's tight curls and the shape of the wavy noodle. Grace didn't take the comment in stride, replying, "Ima get fired if I say what I wanna say."

you cannot put the ramen noodles back into the packet 🍜 https://t.co/4ef1Sb13rq — Blake Monroe ♡ (@BlakeMonroeWWE) July 16, 2025

Monroe is set to face No Quarter Catch Crew's Wren Sinclair on next week's "WWE NXT," in what will be Monroe's televised singles debut, and has invited Grace to watch the match. The show will be a special presentation from Houston, TX's 713 Music Hall, as opposed to the usual WWE Performance Center. The show will also see Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura challenge WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi in a Triple Threat Match for the title. Also, The Undertaker has promised to be in attendance, where he will confront TNA World Champion Trick Williams.