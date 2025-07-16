Jeff Jarrett Addresses Adam Cole Injury, Decision Not To Work AEW All In 2025

It was clear to anyone watching AEW All In that Adam Cole's vacating of the TNT Championship due to what is believed to be a concussion was a gut punch to fans. But it was also that for those within AEW, according to Jeff Jarrett. On the latest "My World," Jarrett offered no insight info on what was wrong with Cole, but did reveal it came out of nowhere, and that he commended Cole for making the right decision for his health.

"I don't want to call it an old school mentality, I just think it's in the, and it's not just the wrestler, but the athletes DNA in that 'Okay, this is the biggest stage of the year. I'm going to get through one more match. Somehow, someway, we're going to persevere through this and get it done,'" Jarrett said. "And so I respect the hell out of him arriving at a decision, but I think that also it is also very, very telling, to me, that he brought it upon himself to go 'You know what man? I am...my understanding is I'm just not right.'"

As bleak as it seems, Jarrett presented some optimism and hope for Cole, believing there was still a chance the former TNT Champion could return to the ring, even if it takes one, two, or even three years for him to heal.

"The brain and the human body has a miraculous ability to heal itself, if you give it the right opportunity with the right nutrition and the right care," Jarrett said. "Yeah, and when the time's right, I may give him a buzz and let him...I'll share my experience, strength and hope on what finally got me back on track. But man oh man, heartbreaking. I wish him nothing but the best."

