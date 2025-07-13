Backstage Update On Adam Cole's AEW Absence

Adam Cole said a tearful goodbye, at least for awhile, to AEW fans when he relinquished the TNT Championship at All In Texas on Saturday after it was revealed earlier in the day by AEW President Tony Khan that he wasn't medically cleared to compete. A new report from Fightful Select on Sunday confirmed that Cole is sidelined from action for the "foreseeable future" due to concussion issues.

The outlet reported it was believed Cole sustained the injury earlier in the week. He reportedly wasn't feeling well Saturday morning and a decision was made to sideline him, as Khan explained in his X (formerly known as Twitter) live video during All In Zero Hour. During his announcement to fans at All In, he said he would be gone for "a long time," but wasn't in the headspace to say if retirement was in the picture.

The now-former TNT Champion is no stranger to concussion issues, having suffered two back-to-back in the summer of 2022. Cole reportedly suffered a very serious concussion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door that June in his fatal four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. At the time, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Cole appeared to be sluggish after taking a kick from "Hangman" Adam Page in the match.

Cole also fought his way back from a serious ankle injury back in September 2023 that required multiple surgeries that forced him off the road for awhile. He sustained the injury jumping off the ramp at AEW Grand Slam that year to protect his then-friend MJF during his match against Samoa Joe.