Adam Cole Forced To Vacate AEW TNT Title, Four-Way Match To Crown New Champ At All In

The TNT Championship match at All In: Texas will now be a fatal four-way match to determine a new champion after Adam Cole was not cleared to wrestle at the pay-per-view. AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement in a live video on X (formerly Twitter) as Zero Hour aired on YouTube Saturday afternoon.

"I cannot clear Adam Cole to go out there and wrestle today," Khan said. "I don't feel good about it... I'm going to ask Adam to take some time away to make sure he's clear, but I do need to vacate the championship."

Khan went on to announce that the No. 1 contender, Kyle Fletcher, will still be in the match, in addition to Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and Dustin Rhodes. Guevara and Rhodes are also set to wrestle on the Zero Hour kickoff show, less than 24 hours after defending their Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship on ROH Supercard of Honor Friday night.

Khan did not go into further specifics regarding Cole or what injury or medical issue he may be going through. Cole has battled injuries before, including a devastating ankle injury sustained in September 2023 when he jumped off the ramp. during a show to protect then-friend MJF. The injury required several surgeries and forced Cole off the road for awhile. He also suffered back-to-back concussions the year prior.