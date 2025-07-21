The Young Bucks Says There Would Be No AEW Without These Two Stars

The Young Bucks are the self-proclaimed "Founding Fathers" of All Elite Wrestling, and while that is a very factual point, even Matt and Nick Jackson have to admit that AEW as an entire company would not be what it is today, or maybe even exist without two other very important individuals. During a recent edition of "AEW-Close Up" with Renee Paquette, Nick explained that two veterans of the business are major reasons why AEW exists in the first place.

"You don't have an AEW without a Chris Jericho, without a Jon Moxley," Nick said. "Like those two were the biggest pivotal superstars that we had to try and grow this place and immediately feel like a major company, and I feel like those two don't get enough credit for what they have done for this place." Jericho and Moxley may have helped start AEW, but the company's roster is loaded with talent from all over the world, to the point where Nick believes it might be the greatest wrestling roster of all time.

"It's crazy to think like the roster we have currently now, I would put it against any roster in wrestling history talent-wise. In-ring performance-wise, I feel like we are number one, so it's hard to even get better than what we are now, but I feel like the younger guys that are like on the lower card can get up to that main event status working with the veterans that we have here." Matt rounded off by also praising the younger talent on the roster like Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Top Flight, and Bandido, as well as revealing how happy he was to see Scorpio Sky, another AEW original, back in the mix as well.

