Tommy Dreamer Wishes This AEW All In 2025 Match Had Been For World Title

Hangman Page has rescued the AEW World Championship from the clutches of Jon Moxley, and while there were plenty of loose threads tied up in Page and Moxley's clash at All In, former TNA Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer thinks there's a simpler story that should have a bigger spotlight.

"I wish [MJF vs. Mark Briscoe] was for something different," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark" before All In. "I wish this was for the world title...They did an amazing job in getting me interested into their deal."

Briscoe and MJF were the center of Saturday's AEW Casino Gauntlet Match, which was eventually won by MJF. MJF took advantage of Briscoe hitting a Jay Driller on Roderick Strong, in tribute to Mark's fallen brother, Jay, and stole the pinfall at the last second. Dreamer thinks the clean lines between good guys and bad guys also make for a compelling feud, which he sees as a rarity in AEW.

"The fact that, in AEW, I know who's the heel and I know who's the baby face, that's why they have me right now," Dreamer explained.

While Briscoe still has animosity for MJF, the Casino Gauntlet Winner has turned his attention to Hangman Page, promising the new AEW Champion that he will be using his guaranteed title shot as a last resort, instead hoping to earn a title shot fair and square. The last guaranteed title match contract holder was Christian Cage, who was unsuccessful in his attempt to steal the belt from Jon Moxley.