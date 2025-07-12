MJF Wins Men's Casino Gauntlet Match At AEW All In 2025, Secures World Title Shot

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has earned a shot at the AEW World Championship after stealing Mark Briscoe's thunder. The men's Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In ended with Briscoe hitting the Jay Driller on Roderick Strong, but before Briscoe could pin Strong, MJF jumped into the ring and threw Briscoe out. After pinning Strong, MJF was awarded with a contract for his guaranteed title match.

As advertised, the Gauntlet began with Briscoe and MJF, who was accompanied by The Hurt Syndicate's MVP. They were soon joined by Ricochet, with he and MJF striking up a temporary partnership to wear down Briscoe. That alliance proved to be more temporary than Ricochet anticipated, with MJF turning on the former WWE star as soon as the fourth competitor, Bandido, entered the ring. Bandido was quickly followed by Konosuke Takeshita, with the two facing off less than 24 hours removed from their ROH World Championship match.

At one point, MJF began working to unmask Bandido before giving up, only for CMLL star Mistico to make his entrance shortly after. It's likely that Mistico was meant to interrupt MJF's attempt but the timing did not work out. Then, once Mistico made his way to the ring, MJF stared his opponent down as Mistico's music played, with MVP calling MJF out on commentary for not attacking Mistico.

Additional wrestlers who joined the fray before the match's end include Josh Alexander, Anthony Bowens, Brody King, Kota Ibushi, The Beast Mortos, Roderick Strong, Max Caster, and a clean-shaven Juice Robinson returning from injury. The match also featured a return for Austin and Colten Gunn, who prevented Ricochet from receiving The Gates of Agony's help.