MJF Makes Bold Prediction For AEW All In 2025 Casino Gauntlet

Former AEW World Champion MJF will be looking to take another step closer to reclaiming his beloved "Triple B" this Saturday at AEW All In Texas as he will enter the men's Casino Gauntlet match as the number two entrant. The winner of the match will guarantee themselves a shot at the AEW World Championship for any time they choose, but Maxwell Jacob Friedman will have to deal with Mark Briscoe at the start of the match as he will enter at number one. MJF was a recent guest on "The Masked Man Show," and he made a very bold prediction about what will happen at Globe Life Field. "Mark Briscoe is getting pinned before anybody else's music hits."

If MJF does win, he already has some interesting ideas on what he might do towards the end of the night when Jon Moxley and Hangman Page are fighting over AEW's richest prize in the main event. "Here's the deal, if dictator Jon wins, I'm cashing in on him. I've got nothing to prove with that guy. I already beat that schmuck at Full Gear in New Jersey in 2023, or at the end of 2022 I can't remember anymore I've done so many cool things, but if Hangman wins...bit of a different story. I'm not going to get into it now, but I've got a lot of plans, and a lot of plan b's, c's, d's, e's for whatever will occur at the end of the night, but one thing I can assure you is, no matter what, I am winning that Casino Gauntlet."

Page defeated MJF back at Revolution in March, but the two men have only ever crossed paths in backstage segments since, and now that MJF has The Hurt Syndicate by his side, he will make sure that the winner of the Texas Death Match will have MJF waiting in the wings.

Please credit "The Masked Man Show" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.