Why Mya Lesnar's Boyfriend Looks So Familiar

In July 2025, track and field star Mya Lesnar, who happens to be the daughter of WWE's Brock Lesnar, publicly unveiled a new relationship by appearing alongside her boyfriend in a post on Instagram. The boyfriend in question might look familiar, especially to fans of the NFL who live in northern California. His name is Drew Moss, and he joined the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent earlier this year.

Moss, an offensive lineman, attended college with Lesnar at Colorado State University. While Lesnar was busy breaking school records in shot putting, Moss started all 13 games in the 2024 college football season, helping CSU to a 6-1 record in their division and eight wins overall. Before attending CSU in his junior and senior years, Moss went to Lamar University in his home state of Texas.

Both these athletes transitioned immediately from college to professional sports, with Lesnar joining track and field's Diamond League while her boyfriend secured a coveted spot on an NFL roster. Moss has a long way to go before making his NFL debut, however, as there's no guarantee he'll still be on the active roster when the season begins in September.

A short time after going public, the couple hasn't yet divulged many details of their relationship, such as when they began dating. Moss called Lesnar his "forever wedding date" in the Instagram post, which features the two posing together in formal wear. Lesnar then appeared in the comments, referring to Moss as her "handsome man."