Goldberg Addresses Son Gage's Potential Future In Pro Wrestling After WWE SNME

Although Goldberg's career has officially come to an end following his loss to GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, his son Gage's career is just getting started as a professional athlete, but it's uncertain whether or not he'll follow his father's footsteps as a professional wrestler. During a recent interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Goldberg stated that his son is completely focused on his football career, but would never rule out the possibility of him taking an interest in stepping inside the squared circle.

"This kids got piss and vinegar just oozing from his pores and he's doing his best to play college football right now, and he's having a great time and he's a redshirt sophomore or redshirt freshman coming up. But to say that he wouldn't consider possibly in the future doing something in this business, I mean, I'd be a liar if I said that wasn't a small possibility. But the kid's like me, he wants to be a football player. That's a dream of his."

Goldberg continued to explain that he was thrilled to have Gage walk with him to the ring ahead of his retirement match, and believes that his son is extremely lucky to have professional wrestling as a backup plan after football. Gage currently plays as an Inside Linebacker for the Colorado Buffaloes and had the opportunity to suit up for three games as a freshman last year, recording one tackle and 11 defensive snaps on the season.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.