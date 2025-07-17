Former World Of STARDOM Champ Syuri Announces She's Having Surgery Following AEW Debut

This past weekend at AEW All In Texas, STARDOM star Syuri made her debut for the company when she appeared in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match. Despite Syuri impressing many who were unfamiliar with her work, fans will need to wait before they see her wrestle in AEW again, as the former IWGP Women's Champion revealed on social media that she is set to undergo surgery this month for an injury she picked up a while ago.

Syuri on Instagram Stories: "I'm having surgery this month on my elbow, which has been hurting for a while!!"

Syuri on Instagram Stories: "I'm having surgery this month on my elbow,

which has been hurting for a while!!"#STARDOM #朱里 pic.twitter.com/OZUC4Gg2ft — meraWRESTLING (@meraWRESTLING) July 15, 2025

Upon her arrival at All In Texas, Syuri received a strong response from the AEW faithful and had the opportunity to lock up in the ring with the likes of Mina Shirakawa, Athena and Alex Windsor, who also made her debut for the company at the pay-per-view. Additionally, earlier this month, STARDOM revealed that Syuri would be temporarily stepping away from the promotion as she looks to pursue her dreams of capturing gold in North America. That said, Syuri did promise that she would return to a STARDOM ring one day, but felt after 17 years it was time for a change of scenery.

A video package was also played for the 36-year-old during ROH Supercard of Honor last week, teasing that she would be appearing in the near future. Though she was able to compete during All In Texas, Syuri's ROH debut will be delayed until she makes a full recovery from her elbow injury.