Young Bucks Open About About 'Weird' Alliance With AEW's Death Riders

The Young Bucks have had a tentative partnership with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, as The Bucks struggled to keep control of AEW, and Moxley struggled to keep hold of the world title. Now that Moxley's been dethroned by Hangman Page and The Bucks have been demoted to regular wrestlers by EVPs Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, they're looking back on the unexpected partnership.

"I feel like the fans at first thought it was weird," Nick Jackson said in an interview with Renee Paquette, noting that the two groups had different styles. "We're not known to be those crazy brawlers who like to bleed...but there's something that Moxley would say during his interviews that would resonate with us like, 'Maybe he is here for the betterment of this company,' and I feel like we had to sit for six months to realize that business is up when Jon Moxley's the world heavyweight champion. Maybe he has something that he's right about with this statement."

Matt Jackson concurred, pointing out that Moxley and his cadre of grapplers have respect for the AEW locker room. Jackson says that Moxley brings out the best in his opponents, which they finally began to appreciate during their time away from the company.

"It was us sitting at home and going 'Woah, I think the Death Riders and The Elite have more in common than even we realize," Matt said. "Jon's a day-one guy, just like us. Jon's an outlaw and rebel, just like us...I think we have the same spirit."