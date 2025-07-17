TNA President Addresses Gail Kim's Release

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva recently spoke on "The Ariel Helwani Show" about the difficult decision to release Hall of Famer Gail Kim from the company. The move surprised many wrestling fans, as Kim had been a long-time employee and important figure in TNA's history.

Even though Kim was a respected Hall of Famer who had been with TNA for many years, Silva felt that some difficult decisions had to be made to move the company forward.

"I mean Gail, Hall of Famer, TNA Hall of Famer, been there for a long time. I think when you come into an organization, you have to look at what's working and what's not working. And sometimes, you gotta make changes because you gotta move forward to continue the growth."

The TNA President made it clear that Kim wasn't the only person affected by these changes. He had to make several tough decisions about different staff members as part of his plan to improve the company.

Silva also explained his philosophy about business success. He doesn't believe in getting comfortable when things are going smoothly, because competitors are always trying to take advantage of any weaknesses.

"So, I had to make a couple of hard decisions, not just with Gail but a few other staff to maybe reinvigorate what I think was already going well, but what I've learned in my career over the past 25 years, when things are going a little bit well, it's not the time to sit and be happy, because everyone is trying to chomp and get you. We kind of got a little aggressive in trying to make changes we thought we needed to make."

The company formed a partnership with WWE earlier this year, which may have influenced some of these organizational changes as TNA works to strengthen its position in the wrestling world.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.