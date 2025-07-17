Bischoff & Hogan's Real American Freestyle Wrestling Taps WWE HOFer For Commentary

Next month, WWE Hall of Famers Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan will host the inaugural event of their unscripted freestyle wrestling league – Real American Freestyle Wrestling — from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Amongst the lineup are several competing athletes as well as a trio of broadcasters, one of whom is quite familiar to pro wrestling fans.

As confirmed by RAF on Instagram, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has come aboard as a commentator for the August 30 event. Joining him at the announce desk will be Chael Sonnen, a retired MMA championship fighter, and Bubba Jenkins, an active MMA talent. Angle's work with Real American Freestyle Wrestling is expected to continue beyond the organization's first event.

Apart from his success in professional wrestling companies such as WWE and TNA, Angle has also enjoyed many highlights from his amateur athletic career, including winning an Olympic gold medal with a broken neck. During college, he also became a two-time NCAA Division 1 wrestling champion.

Real American Freestyle Wrestling's debut show will feature a number of athletes with similar backgrounds in mixed martial arts and wrestling. One of the marquee matches will pit MMA star Bo Nickal against three-time NCAA All-American Jacob Cardenas, while another will see amateur wrestler Kennedy Blades vs. Alejandra Rivera. Elsewhere, Yianni Diakomihalis will take on Bajrang Punia, while Darrion Caldwell faces Real Woods. More matches will be added to this fight card in the coming weeks.

RAF is funded by Left Lane Capital, with Hogan serving as the commissioner. Meanwhile, Bischoff acts as the Chief Media Officer.