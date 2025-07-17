Seth Rollins Compares Current Injury To One He Sustained While WWE Champion

Amidst the action between Seth Rollins and LA Knight at WWE Saturday's Main Event, the former sustained a knee injury, causing the match to abruptly end with Knight taking the victory. Rollins has since clarified that the extent of his injury is unknown due to lingering swelling. Still, the circumstances surrounding it feel awfully familiar.

"I'm not a doctor. I don't want to do their job, but it feels a lot like 2015 in the sense that, in story, I was on my way up to taking the top spot," Rollins said on the "The Rich Eisen Show." "When I blew my knee out in 2015, I was actually the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, so that was like a heartbreaker for me. And I had just sort of reached that mountaintop. We were on the way to WrestleMania. I felt like I was in for a really big spot that year. This is sort of like that, but again, mentally I'm in such a different place. Ten years gone, I'm more comfortable with it. I'm kind of trying to find the silver linings."

In November 2015, Rollins tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus while wrestling WWE Hall of Famer Kane at a WWE live event in Dublin, Ireland. Rollins, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the time, ultimately finished the match and even powerbombed "The Big Red Machine" through a table. His next six months, however, were spent on the shelf without his title.

This go around, Rollins is in the midst of his second reign as Mr. Money in the Bank, with his guaranteed future title opportunity now put into question. Despite that, Rollins has a more positive outlook on this knee injury, especially given that he's now a father. "My daughter's four-and-a-half, I'm going to be able to spend a lot of time with her that I might not have been able to otherwise because the schedule is going to get crazy," he said.

