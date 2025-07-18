WWE's CM Punk Explains New Relationship With Triple H: 'I Love Working With The Guy'

WWE's CM Punk has reflected on his relationship with Triple H and explained why it's flourishing now compared to their adversarial relationship during his first run with the promotion.

Triple H had previously explained that their disagreements were due to bad communication, but that is now all in the past as they have a better understanding of each other. Punk has now weighed in on their dynamic, and pointed out the issues they had in the past and how they have resolved them.

"Between me and Triple H, there is so much more of an understanding. I've advanced in my life to a point where I have the perspective I didn't have before. For him likewise has advanced in life to where he has experiences and knowledge he didn't have before," he said to "TV Insider." "Me and him, I think we were both on the main roster, and were talented guys. It was more adversarial because we were competition. Now we're not and are on the same page and want to help the next generation and kind of guide them the right way with their creativity showing through but also producing them."

"The Second City Saint" believes that their relationship is more collaborative than before. Punk then went on to state that he loves working with "The Game," and even teased that he could work in a backstage role, perhaps alongside Triple H, in the future.

"Look, I love working with the guy. It's amazing. It's really a treat. I think we've only scratched the tip of the iceberg," Punk added. "I'm still kind of pumping the brakes on any kind of office title. I don't want to be office Punk while I'm active main roster wrestler Punk. Those things do not mix."

Punk, though, asserted that he is enjoying being a wrestler before hanging up his boots and going to a backstage role. The former world champion also had special praise for the current roster, claiming that they are supremely talented