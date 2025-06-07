Triple H Explains Former Beef With WWE Star CM Punk

WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque has opened up about his relationship with CM Punk and pointed out the reason why the two had a tumultuous relationship during Punk's first run in the company.

Levesque recently spoke on the "High Performance" podcast about the reason why his relationship with Punk broke down years ago, declaring that bad communication was the main reason for them to butt heads.

"When he came back, he and I had a phone call, and I meant this when I said it to him on the phone because there had been moments in times where we tried to reconnect or whatever. And I think a lot of times our disagreements over the years came down to just bad communication with each other, you know, and I was the in-between guy of what the creative team wanted and what he wanted, but I was trying to smooth it all over. But so to his point of view, I was seen as the enemy. But then he didn't trust me. So I couldn't get him to open up. I can't collaborate with you if you're not open. So he would be closed down. So then I couldn't collaborate with you," he said. "[There was] probably a dislike of each other, but based on bad communication."

Punk, famously, stated in his post-WWE podcast that he thought that Triple H didn't like him and that "The Game" tried to kill his push. But it seems that their relationship is far better, which Triple H delved into detail.