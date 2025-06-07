Triple H Explains Former Beef With WWE Star CM Punk
WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque has opened up about his relationship with CM Punk and pointed out the reason why the two had a tumultuous relationship during Punk's first run in the company.
Levesque recently spoke on the "High Performance" podcast about the reason why his relationship with Punk broke down years ago, declaring that bad communication was the main reason for them to butt heads.
"When he came back, he and I had a phone call, and I meant this when I said it to him on the phone because there had been moments in times where we tried to reconnect or whatever. And I think a lot of times our disagreements over the years came down to just bad communication with each other, you know, and I was the in-between guy of what the creative team wanted and what he wanted, but I was trying to smooth it all over. But so to his point of view, I was seen as the enemy. But then he didn't trust me. So I couldn't get him to open up. I can't collaborate with you if you're not open. So he would be closed down. So then I couldn't collaborate with you," he said. "[There was] probably a dislike of each other, but based on bad communication."
Punk, famously, stated in his post-WWE podcast that he thought that Triple H didn't like him and that "The Game" tried to kill his push. But it seems that their relationship is far better, which Triple H delved into detail.
Triple H on mending relationship with Punk
Triple H disclosed the conversation he had with CM Punk before his return and detailed how they can mend their relationship and work amicably.
"And so when this return here that he's in now sort of came about, we got on the phone together, and one of the things that I said to him is — 'cause I sort of felt like there was still like this underlying mistrust. And I said, 'Look, to me, if this is going to work, we have to lose everything else. I am a different person than I was 10 years ago when you were here. If I wasn't, I wasted 10 years of my life. I'm hoping you're a different person. If you aren't different, then you wasted 10 years of your life. I feel like I'm different. I think you feel like you're different. So, let's forget all that sh*t that happened before. That was bad communication. And let's be open to each other. If you don't like something, tell me. If I don't like something, I will tell you. If you like it, tell me. If I like it, I will tell you. Let's work together.'"
Triple H narrated an incident following Punk's return where the WWE star didn't like a creative idea that was pitched to him. The two, Triple H revealed, hashed it out by being honest with each other and talked about the idea, which he feels is a "paradigm shift" in their relationship because they were willing to discuss issues and try to solve them. The Hall of Famer added that collaborating with Punk is one of his favorite things to do behind the scenes.