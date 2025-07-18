Hardys Tease Potential Retirement If They Don't Win TNA Tag Titles At Slammiversary

The legendary Hardy Boyz have accomplished nearly everything together in pro wrestling, but they may be nearing the end of their partnership, having teased a possible split at Slammiversary.

On this week's edition of "TNA Impact," days before the promotion's all-important Slammiversary pay-per-view, the Hardys talked about their upcoming TNA World Tag Team Championship match. The duo stated that they want to be the best tag team in pro wrestling, and if they are unable to achieve that, they might as well disband. Jeff Hardy added that the brothers would go their separate ways if they didn't regain the tag titles.

"We're making a promise to ourselves, and I'm gonna let Jeff tell you exactly what that promise is because we do not want to overstay our welcome. We do not want to be shells of ourselves in this ring. If we are not the absolute best, the peak, the pinnacle of tag team wrestling, we should not be in this ring now," said Matt before handing the mic over to his brother. "It's time for another resurrection. If we don't win the world tag team titles back at Slammiversary, maybe it's time for the Hardy party to end."

The Hardys lost the titles to another pair of brothers — The Nemeth Brothers, Nic and Ryan Nemeth — at the Rebellion pay-per-view in April. The Nemeths still hold the titles and will defend them in a four-way ladder match, which will include the Hardys, the tag team of AJ Francis and KC Navarro, and The Rascalz.

If they win the tag team titles at Slammiversary, the brothers will begin their fourth reign as TNA World Tag Team Champions, tying them with The Latin American Xchange for the second-most reigns, behind Beer Money, Inc. and The Wolves, who share the record with five reigns each.