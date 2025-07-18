AEW's Jeff Jarrett 'Dumbfounded' By WWE's Missed Opportunities With Goldberg, SNME

Heading into Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE planned Goldberg vs GUNTHER as both a retirement match and one for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. WWE commentator Michael Cole even announced it as the "final time" that the WWE Universe would see the intensity of the now-58-year-old Goldberg. Given the overall presentation of the match, however, some are questioning whether SNME truly marked Goldberg's retirement.

"I was kind of dumbfounded on the missed opportunities because I just don't see it happening," WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett said on "My World." "What is the downside, and maybe this is the promoter mentality in myself, why not say either I'm winning the title or this is it. It's one or the other. It's all on the table and maybe they're giving themselves a safety net, a valve that they can go back to it based on ratings or dollars or a Saudi show or whatever it may be."

"... Why wouldn't WWE say this is Goldberg's last match in WWE?" he continued. "Just say it, that this is the last time he will be on WWE programming. That's what I'm saying. Promote, promote, promote. Get it out there. Look how many times Terry Funk retired. I mean, you can always say, 'Well, s***, he's coming [back],' if that is the truth that he really had a change of heart or WWE had a change of heart."

According to Jarrett, Goldberg vs. GUNTHER lacked a special feel, which instead made it seem like just another segment on the Saturday Night's Main Event card. Goldberg himself recently noted that while he was happy with his performance and the setting, he felt it could have been better in certain aspects, with one of them being his post-match speech, which was cut off by SNME going off the air.

